De glovarme motordelene fra Norwegian-flyet traff minst 12 hus og 25 biler

Bits from the left engine of a 787-8 Dreamliner (LN-LND) Norwegian which took of from Rome for LAX fell in the Isola Sacra region of Fiumicino. The 787 (298 pax) returned to FCO, landed safely. No injuries on the ground, but a few cars damaged. https://t.co/6Cq3eULgs1 @JacdecNew pic.twitter.com/IZEz5lhE8A