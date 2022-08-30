El-on på ONS i Stavanger

Put your El On

Dearest Elon our old friend

You came to visit us again

With your glory, and your grace

To conquer our electric race



Oh, Elon just you say the word

And I'll be ready with my sword

Although it used to sound like shit

Now I am ready to commit



I know a guy who shook your hand

And a woman from our land

Who got to sit down for a talk

They never got back to their walk



Dearest Elon don’t you see

All you really really need is me

Get your el on, and we’ll resolve

How the future will evolve



At least I got there when you flew

Though I must say there wasn’t few

I managed to put out my fear

At least I can say I was there



And add that I got sort of near …